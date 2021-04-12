We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This speedy Vietnamese prawn curry takes just 15 minutes to prepare and cook making it the ideal option for a midweek dinner.

The lemongrass, green chillies, and curry powder give this prawn curry a spicy, citrus flavour. Add the pak choi at the last minute to make sure it keeps its crunch and serve. At 192 calories, this dish is suitable for calorie counting diets such as the 5:2 diet.

Ingredients Frylight sunflower oil spray

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 lemongrass sticks, trimmed and chopped

1-2 green chillies, deseeded and sliced

1-2tbsp curry powder

200ml semi-skimmed milk

1tsp sugar

1tbsp fish sauce

1tsp chicken stock

200g raw prawns

150g pak choi

Method Spray a little oil into a pan and gently cook the onion, lemongrass, chilli and curry powder for about 5 minutes, until softened and fragrant.

Add the milk, sugar, fish sauce, stock and prawns, then bring to a simmer. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the prawns are just turning pink, then add the pak choi for 1-2 minutes. Serve straight away with extra chillies.

Top tips for making Vietnamese prawn curry

If you don't mind adding a few extra calories, try this curry with 150g skinless cod fillet (113 calories per serving) You could also opt for vegetable stock instead of chicken for something a little different.

This curry can be frozen but we’d recommend freezing without the prawns. Once you’ve defrosted in the fridge and reheated until piping hot, you can easily add cooked prawns to the dish.

