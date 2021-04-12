This speedy Vietnamese prawn curry takes just 15 minutes to prepare and cook making it the ideal option for a midweek dinner.
The lemongrass, green chillies, and curry powder give this prawn curry a spicy, citrus flavour. Add the pak choi at the last minute to make sure it keeps its crunch and serve. At 192 calories, this dish is suitable for calorie counting diets such as the 5:2 diet.
Ingredients
- Frylight sunflower oil spray
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 2 lemongrass sticks, trimmed and chopped
- 1-2 green chillies, deseeded and sliced
- 1-2tbsp curry powder
- 200ml semi-skimmed milk
- 1tsp sugar
- 1tbsp fish sauce
- 1tsp chicken stock
- 200g raw prawns
- 150g pak choi
Method
Spray a little oil into a pan and gently cook the onion, lemongrass, chilli and curry powder for about 5 minutes, until softened and fragrant.
Add the milk, sugar, fish sauce, stock and prawns, then bring to a simmer. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the prawns are just turning pink, then add the pak choi for 1-2 minutes. Serve straight away with extra chillies.
Top tips for making Vietnamese prawn curry
If you don't mind adding a few extra calories, try this curry with 150g skinless cod fillet (113 calories per serving) You could also opt for vegetable stock instead of chicken for something a little different.
This curry can be frozen but we’d recommend freezing without the prawns. Once you’ve defrosted in the fridge and reheated until piping hot, you can easily add cooked prawns to the dish.
