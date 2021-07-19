We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These vegetable-packed tomato and pepper galettes take just five minutes to prep.

Top crisp, golden puff pastry with yellow and orange peppers, onion, kalamata olives, and plum tomatoes. Infuse with thyme, fresh parsley, and black pepper. Serve these Mediterranean-flavoured galettes with a side salad. This recipe makes four tarts at just 371 calories per serving.

Ingredients 2 peppers, yellow and orange, deseeded and cut into thick strips

1 onion, peeled and cut into thin wedges

3 sprigs of thyme

3tbsps olive oil

250g all-butter puff pastry

2tbsps chopped fresh parsley

12 kalamata olives, pitted

16-20 baby plum tomatoes, halved

Salt and ground black pepper

Baking sheet, lightly buttered

Method Set the oven to 190°C/380°F/Gas Mark 5. Mix the pepper strips and onion wedges on a baking sheet with thyme sprigs and 2tbsp oil. Roast for 30 mins, stirring occasionally, until they’re softened.

Meanwhile, roll out the pastry to a square, about 28cm. Cut into 4 x 14cm squares. Put them on the baking sheet. Mark a thin border around each one. Prick inside with a fork. Chill for about 30 mins.

Raise the oven temperature to 220°C/430°F/Gas Mark 7. Spoon the pepper mixture inside the pastry border. Sprinkle with parsley and add the olives and halved tomatoes. Drizzle with the rest of the oil.

Bake for 25 mins, below the centre of the oven. Season and drizzle with more oil, if you like.

Top tips for making tomato and pepper galettes

Leftover chicken strips can easily be added to this recipe. Just add the cooked meat last so it can warm thoroughly in the oven before serving.

You might also like...

Low calorie meals: 500 calorie dinners

Tomato tart recipe

Buffet food

Click to rate ( 156 ratings) Sending your rating