These unicorn pancakes are so cute, decorated with rainbows, gold glitter spray and silver balls.

It’s the ultimate Pancake Day treat for mini myth and magic fans in your household. Make your little ones a unicorn themed pancake. It looks impressive but it’s easy if you have a Tefal pancake pan. It comes with a unicorn stencil etched on to the base. You even get a squeezy bottle, which makes it a doddle to apply the pancake batter exactly where it’s needed. To see how simple it is to recreate, watch our video below. You can be as creative as you like with the decorating, but we’ve used rainbow frosting and spray-on glitter, because any good unicorn needs a bit of rainbow sparkle. If you prefer your pancakes in the normal, round shape, check out our classic pancake recipe instead.

Watch how to make Unicorn pancakes

Ingredients For the batter:

260g flour

500ml milk

50g butter, melted

4 eggs

To decorate:

Waitrose Cook’s Ingredients white mini meringues (for eyes)

Dr Oetker green, red and black food dye

Unicorn Frosting by Cake Décor

Gold glitter spray by Cake Décor

Sugar icing balls

You will need:

Tefal unicorn pan (comes with a squeezy bottle)

2 extra squeezy bottles

Paint brush

Method Combine the flour and salt, before adding the eggs, melted butter and milk and then whisk until smooth.

Pour half of the batter into one of the plastic squeezy bottles. Divide the rest between two bowls and add the green food colouring to one – and the pink colouring to the other. Mix thoroughly before pouring these into separate bottles.

Draw the outline of your unicorn pancake using the plain batter, allow it to firm slightly before filling in the design with the rest of the mixture, adding some of coloured batter to decorate the unicorn mane and horn. Draw a black eyeball onto the white mini meringue using black food colouring, then fix in place with a drop of batter.

Paint the hair and main with the food dye, before spraying the pancake with edible glitter. Decorate the plate with unicorn frosting, topped with silver sugar balls.

Top tips for making unicorn pancakes

If you don't have three squeezy bottles, you can make this pancakes using just plain batter. Follow the instructions as above, but fill the pink and green areas with normal batter as well. Paint green and pink on using the paintbrush and the appropriate food colours. The effect won't be quite as striking, but it will still work really well.

