We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This caramel apple crumble is the perfect pudding to serve when the weather’s turning colder.

Tart Bramley apples in a sweet, syrupy sauce with a crunchy textured topping – there’s not that much to dislike about this caramel apple crumble. Cheap and easy to make, this delicious dessert contains healthy ingredients too like apples, lemons, ground cinnamon and porridge oats. Plus you can even add a handful of dried fruit in if you wanted to mix things up a bit. Allow to cool for a few minutes out of the oven, then serve with thick vanilla custard or ice cream.

Watch how to make Caramel apple crumble

Ingredients 4 large Bramley cooking apples

4tbsp olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 large lemon

175g unrefined caster sugar

2 pinches of ground cinnamon

115g cold unsalted butter

225g plain flour

140g caster sugar

25g porridge oats

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Peel and core the apples and cut into large chunks.

Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the lemon zest and juice, 175g sugar, cinnamon and then add the apples. Cook for 5 mins to soften slightly.

Tip into a large baking dish roughly 20cm square.

Place the cold butter and flour into a food processor and blitz until you have fine breadcrumbs.

Tip into a bowl and stir through the sugar carefully. Spoon over the top of the stewed apples and sprinkle over the oats.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30-40 mins or until well-browned. Serve your apple crumble with custard and/or ice cream.

Top tips for making caramel apple crumble:

This recipe can be adapted to be gluten free friendly. Simply use Juvela Gluten free mix with Nairns gluten free oats and Demerara sugar in the crumble mix along with the other ingredients required. Soft brown sugar can also be used on apples instead of granulated.

You might also like...

Crumble topping

Rhubarb crumble

Peach crumble