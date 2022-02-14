We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These wholewheat pancakes are a perfect low-calorie treat for when you’re craving something sweet.

Make slight tweaks to your pancake recipe to make it a little bit healthier, replacing regular flour and sugar with wholemeal flour instead. You’ll certainly thank yourself for the switch, as wholewheat contains plenty of fibre and fewer calories – with a portion of these pancakes totalling just 100 calories. A simple and easy recipe to get to grips with, it’ll give you a tasty stack of 8 in 45 minutes. Just serve with grapefruit slices as suggested or strawberries, blueberries and mango for similar naturally sweet goodness.

Ingredients 100g plain wholemeal flour

2 tbsp granular sweetener like Canderel

pinch ground cinnamon

1 large egg, beaten

275 ml semi-skimmed milk

vegetable oil for cooking

Citrus fruit mix side (optional)

2 grapefruit, any colour

1 large orange

juice and rind ½ lemon

4 tsp granular sweetener

Method Put the flour, sweetener and cinnamon into a bowl, beat in the egg with a little milk, gradually add the rest of the milk until the batter is smooth. Alternatively, put all the ingredients into a blender or food processor and whizz to make the batter.

To cook the pancakes, heat a small non-stick frying pan, brush with oil then pour in enough batter to cover the base of the pan, swirling it so it covers evenly. Cook over a medium-high heat until golden brown, turn over and cook the other side. Turn onto a plate, cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat the process until all the batter is used.

To serve with citrus fruit mix: prepare the fruits, cut away all of the skin and pith from the grapefruit and oranges. Cut down the membrane to release the segments and put into a bowl catching the juices as you go. Using a zester, cut thin strips of rind from either the lemon or lime add to the fruit (you can also add some strips of orange before removing the skin). Squeeze the lemon juice and stir into the fruit with the sweetener.

Top tips for making wholewheat pancakes:

Always mix the dry ingredients together first then add in the wet ingredients. This helps achieve fluffy and light pancakes when it comes to cooking them.

