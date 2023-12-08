This feature of the Ickle Bubba Snowdon Classic Cotbed is 'inspired' according to our tester but would you choose it?

We tested the Ickle Bubba Snowdon Classic Cotbed to see if its stylish design delivered impressive sleep results.

While the Snowdon is a sleigh bed in style, our tester was pleasantly surprised to find that it doesn't have the bulky, chunky feel that you usually get from this type of cot bed. Instead, it has a slim, streamlined aesthetic and a space-saving under-bed, wheel-out storage drawer. These features make it a good choice for parents who want a traditional look from their cot bed but only have a small nursery.

Other notable features of the Ickle Bubba Snown Classic Cotbed include that it's easy to assemble and has a bed base that's adjustable through three different settings as your child grows.

If you're looking for the best cotbed for your baby or toddler, the Ickle Bubba Snowdon is a worthy contender.

Vicky Carr Goodto parent tester For this review, Goodto.com asked Vicky Carr to try out the Ickle Bubba Snowdon Classic Cotbed for two weeks with her six-month-old baby, Alicia. Vicky loved the under-bed storage drawer and the fact that the cot base is height-adjustable. She feels this adds longevity and value for money, justifying the higher price point of this cot bed compared to others.

Our tester, Vicky, found the Ickle Bubba Snowdon simple to assemble: "It was easy to put together with straightforward instructions. You'd need two people though - I wouldn't have been able to assemble it on my own."

This chic, slimline sleigh-style cot bed has three adjustable height settings, and it can be used from six months onwards. As your child grows even more, it can also be adapted into a toddler bed and has the bonus of a very useful, roll-out storage drawer underneath.

Vicky's first impressions were positive: "The Snowdon is a sleigh bed that doesn't take up the entire room," she said. "And it's great that it adapts to become a toddler bed, so we'll get years of use out of it. "My son has just turned three and is still in the bed part of his old cot, so a cot bed is a good investment for several years. I also really like the look of the Snowdon Classic when it's set up as a toddler bed."

Price and availability

While the Ickle Bubba Snowdon Cotbed is on the pricier side, its value comes in the years of use you'll get from it. "It's not cheap," said our tester, Vicky. "But it has a simple, stylish design, and the storage drawer is genuinely useful, particularly if you need a cot bed for a small nursery."

The higher price point wouldn't put Vicky off from recommending it to friends: "It's stylish but not too bulky, and overall it looks and feels of good quality. It will last for years so it's good value."

At the time of writing, the Ickle Bubba Snowdon Cotbed was on offer at Amazon, but it still comes in at over £300, making it a significant investment.

(Image credit: Ickle Bubba)

Design and features

Weighs: 17 kg | Age: Birth – 4 years

The Ickle Bubba Snowdon Cotbed is a classic sleigh-style cot that adds a traditional feel to your baby's nursery. Sleigh beds are notorious for being cumbersome and bulky but Vicky found this "more slimline than many others of that type, which would make it easier to fit in a small nursery".

The under-bed storage drawer also makes it a good option if you're battling with a smaller space. "Babies need so much stuff that you end up having to pack things under their cot. Having the drawer means you can put it away neatly and roll it back out for access, rather than scrabbling around under the cot to find things stored there."

Our tester also likes that the roll top and rounded rails feel very safe: "As my daughter gets bigger and starts to pull herself up, there are no sharp edges she might bash herself on. However, there are plastic guards along the top of the side rails which I feel detract from the overall appearance and general feeling of high quality, but I appreciate they're to protect little ones when teething."

Having different heights for the mattress means this is a cot bed that's going to last a long time. "We know she'll be safe with it on the lowest level even as she becomes more mobile," added Vicky.

(Image credit: Ickle Bubba)

How we tested

Assembled it from scratch to see how easy it is to put together.

Used the cot bed for two weeks, for both naps and night-time sleep.

Tested out all the features such as adjusting the height and using the drawer.

Things you won't find on the box

While there's no disputing the good looks of the Ickle Bubba Snowdon Cotbed, our parent tester revealed what it was like to use it in practice every day.

Vicky found that Alicia had no trouble sleeping in this sleigh bed: "She has slept happily in the cot so far and seems very comfy."

A big selling point for our tester was the undercot storage. "The storage drawer underneath is absolutely brilliant," she says. "The only potential problem is that it's on small wheels rather than runners attached to the cot itself, so it might not move very easily on a thick carpet when it's full and heavy."

Who's it best for

The Ickle Bubba Snowdon Cotbed would suit someone who 'wants a traditional look in their nursery, yet updated with a modern feel', according to our tester. She thinks the under-bed storage drawer is an "inspired" feature and, while sleigh beds usually take up more space, Vicky recommends this one to anyone with a smaller nursery where space is at a premium.

"It's great for someone who likes the sleigh bed style but doesn't have loads of space," she told Goodto.

Need an alternative?

If you're after a more contemporary style of cot bed, rather than this classic twist on a sleigh bed, you might find our review of La Redoute's Willox Cotbeduseful.

Our Shopping Editor's verdict

Heidi Scrimgeour Shopping Editor When it comes to something as functional as a cot bed, it can be tricky to tell one from another since they all essentially do exactly the same thing. So the secret to making the right choice is to pinpoint your primary needs. Short on space? This is a 'statement' piece of furniture and yet takes up less space than you'd expect it to based how it looks. Keen to get value for money from the cot you buy for your baby? Go for a cot bed like this one that can take your baby from six months all the way up to they're around four years old, saving you the cost of buying your baby's first bed when that time comes.

Shopping for more baby equipment? Take a look at our guide to choosing the best cot mattress or have a look at our roundups of the best travel cots and Moses baskets.