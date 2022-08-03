Tommee Tippee Quick Cook Baby Food Maker Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Tommee Tippee Quick Cook Food Maker looks like a smart piece of kit, and you can pick between matte black and matte white, depending on your preference and kitchen colour scheme.

Included in our guide to the best baby food makers (opens in new tab) because it's so compact, it falls a little short on cooking capacity, with most of the machine dedicated to the water tank and internal electrics, as opposed to the jug size. Alongside blending, it also offers steaming capabilities, however, this must be done inside a dedicated jug that is very, very small.

On the upside, it has a smart memory function to save time on programming each day, and comes with a mini spatula and one storage pot.

Credit: (Image credit: Tommee Tippee)

Design

Weighs: 2.15kg | Suitable from: 6 months +

Reminiscent of an American-style drip coffee machine, the Tommee Tippee Quick Cook Food Maker is available in either matte black or matte white. About 75% of the machine holds the electrics and the water compartment for steaming, leaving about 25% of space for the blending and steaming jug. This is a huge shame; said jug only has 200gs capacity (around one chopped-up large apple), and the steaming jug which slots inside is so small it’s almost laughable. As such, getting a smooth texture puree using this machine will take a lot of steaming and blending. You’ll possibly need to run through the functions twice to make enough for more than a couple of meals, particularly with toddler and child portions.

Comfort and features

Despite the lop-sided size and capacity issues, the machine does offer some handy and well-thought-out features. The jug locks into place using a separate handle which you pull around from one side to another; this is much easier than the awkward maneuvering you need to do to lock many jugs onto similar machines.



There is a ‘smart memory’ feature, which remembers your last setting to save time, and you’ll hear a beeping when the machine has done what you asked it to. It can handle a variety of produce, including meat, and steaming and blending happen in one jug. A miniature spatula is included, as is one individual pot for storage; it’s just a shame they didn’t stretch to two or three.

Value for money

The Tommee Tippee Quick Cook Baby Food Maker is priced in the mid-range; the brand's mini-blender is around £50 cheaper, but various competitors from other brands, many of which offer additional functions, cost up to twice as much.

However, I would advise spending a bit more on a machine that offers a more reasonable capacity; this machine’s design is unreasonably large overall for the amount of food it can actually make. As such, I can’t recommend it for batch cooking, but it is adequate if you’re looking to make just a couple of portions and have no use for features like defrost, reheat and sterilise.