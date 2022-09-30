HelloFresh recipe box review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Find out everything you need to know about HelloFresh, one of the leading recipe box brands and the most popular meal prep delivery services available in the UK with our tried and tested review.

We’ve ranked HelloFresh as one of the best recipe boxes (opens in new tab) for families. What makes it stand above the rest? Why is this recipe box been rated 4.5 stars by reviewers? Goodto.com’s Senior Content Editor, Jessica Dady, and her family put it to the test.

HelloFresh was first established in 2011 in Germany and has since become a popular recipe box service, not just in the UK but internationally. It is estimated that the company delivered over 1 billion recipe boxes in 2021 and this stat is said to continue to grow.

How much packaging does HelloFresh use and is it recyclable?

“Our HelloFresh recipes arrived in a large cardboard box. Ingredients were well organised and labelled to make sorting and storage easier,” says Jessica. “All the fridge ingredients were cold on delivery, thanks to the chilled pouch. It was good to see plenty of recyclable packaging used and not heaps of plastic.”

HelloFresh have a variety of options when it comes to choosing a delivery slot - but boxes are limited to be delivered between 8am and 8pm. “We had the option of adding special delivery instructions, including a safe place for delivery if we were out, which we were so that worked perfectly and our Hello Fresh box was delivered successfully,” says Jessica.

You can choose up to five recipes in one Hello Fresh box - feeding anywhere between two, three, or four people.

Does HelloFresh have special diet offers?

Choose from over 37 different recipes every week including a variety of diets; vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, and more. Recipes are sectioned into subcategories to make it easier to pick and choose ones to suit you and your family.

“The HelloFresh website is super easy to navigate and choosing which recipes to make was a breeze thanks to the sub-sections and categories. Pick from healthy, rapid - which are speedy, quick meal options, family meals, veggie options, and so on,” comments Jessica.

HelloFresh is most commonly known for its dining options, but it now has lunch, brunch, and dessert options available too. “It’s great that weekly menus are available up to a month in advance,” adds Jessica.

How easy are HelloFresh recipes?

“One of the best things about HelloFresh is that it has really thorough recipe cards, which are ideal for beginner cooks with step-by-step pictures to help you through the method. I and my husband both found these recipes really easy to follow as we both cook regularly,” says Jessica. “The extra information on the cards was appreciated - for example, top tips and important information like when to wash your hands after touching raw meat, etc.”

Nutritional information is also included on the A4 recipe sheet including calories, fat, carbs, protein, and more. Allergens are also noted as well as cooking tools e.g. garlic press, baking tray, spice levels, and your five-a-day count.

What do HelloFresh recipes taste like?

HelloFresh is known for its fresh produce and healthy options and doesn’t shy away from flavour; “Our HelloFresh meals were delicious. We tried the prawn and roasted butternut squash dal and the leek, kale, and potato filo scrunch pie,” says Jessica.

“The pie was by far our favourite - not only was it tasty with a flavour-packed filling and crisp filo pastry, but the portion sizes were also so generous. Despite the recipe being for two people, the kids got to enjoy it too with a side of new potatoes and fresh greens.”

Jessica told Goodto.com that there was no food waste with her HelloFresh recipes. “All the ingredients were used up, all the meals were eaten. If anything has of been leftover, we would have stored it in an airtight container in the fridge and enjoyed it for lunch the next day.”

Is the HelloFresh recipe box worth the money?

At the time of writing, HelloFresh costs from £4.75 per serving (6 servings) based on 3 meals for 2 people per week - from £33.48 per box.

Compared to an average takeaway costing a family around £30-£50 for just one meal, it's good value for money. “We thought the price of HelloFresh was much more reasonable than some. It’s still a bit of money to fork out each week but if you’re like us and tend to have a takeaway at the weekends it's a great alternative - healthier, cheaper - and you get two more meals for the price.”

Verdict

“Overall I believe that HelloFresh subscription box service is worth the money. It’s great not just for couples but for families too. With a variety of choices of meals each week. It would make a nice change from the regular weekday meals. We can see why it’s one of the most popular choices amongst recipe box users,” says Jessica.

