Her Majesty the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh was private about their relationship in public but behind closed doors it was different.

The Queen was left embarrassed when her husband Prince Philip paid her a sweet compliment in front of palace staff in a rare romantic exchange.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is set to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year without her husband Prince Philip who died in 2021 but a sweet detail of their 73-year marriage behind closed doors has been revealed by a palace insider.

In public the Queen and Prince Philip kept their affections under wraps but in private they shared many sweet moments – one of which was observed by the queen’s designer Ian Thomas, who worked with Her Majesty for more than 20 years.

Speaking on Channel 5’s Secrets of Royal Dressmakers, royal expert Ingrid Seward shared a sweet story of how Prince Philip was the reason the Queen blushed as Mr Thomas adjusted the hem of his latest creation.

Ingrid recalled, ” When he was doing the hem, Prince Philip walked through the Queen’s dressing room and said ‘hmh, nice dress.’.

“The Queen flushed scarlet. I always remember him telling me that story. She was just so thrilled to get the compliment from her husband.”

Mr Thomas owned his own couture business in Belgravia, London and over the years he made many outfits for Queen Elizabeth II and other royal women including Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands to a state reception at Greenwich Palace in London, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen awarded him the Royal Warrant as dressmaker for his work.

The Queen dresses just as elegant today and was even praised for looking beautiful at Windsor Castle.

