The Queen blushed during a rare moment with husband Prince Philip for this adorable reason

    • The Queen was left ‘flushed’ by Prince Philip during rare behind closed doors moment witnessed by a royal designer.

    The Queen was left embarrassed when her husband Prince Philip paid her a sweet compliment in front of palace staff in a rare romantic exchange.

    Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is set to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year without her husband Prince Philip who died in 2021 but a sweet detail of their 73-year marriage behind closed doors has been revealed by a palace insider.

    In public the Queen and Prince Philip kept their affections under wraps but in private they shared many sweet moments – one of which was observed by the queen’s designer Ian Thomas, who worked with Her Majesty for more than 20 years.

    Speaking on Channel 5’s Secrets of Royal Dressmakers, royal expert Ingrid Seward shared a sweet story of how Prince Philip was the reason the Queen blushed as Mr Thomas adjusted the hem of his latest creation.

    Ingrid recalled, ” When he was doing the hem, Prince Philip walked through the Queen’s dressing room and said ‘hmh, nice dress.’.

    “The Queen flushed scarlet. I always remember him telling me that story. She was just so thrilled to get the compliment from her husband.”

    The Queen dressmaker Ian Thomas

    British fashion designer Ian Thomas, dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth II, 25th September 1990. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

    Mr Thomas owned his own couture business in Belgravia, London and over the years he made many outfits for Queen Elizabeth II and other royal women including Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands to a state reception at Greenwich Palace in London, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

    The Queen awarded him the Royal Warrant as dressmaker for his work.

    The Queen designer Ian Thomas

    A design by dressmaker Ian Thomas for an evening gown in blue georgette, worn by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands to a state reception at Greenwich Palace in London, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, 25th September 1990. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

    The Queen dresses just as elegant today and was even praised for looking beautiful at Windsor Castle.

    Prince Philip was the reason the Queen blushed, he isn’t the royal to make someone blush, Prince William made fans blush when he got his Covid jab.