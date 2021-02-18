We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Baby Archie's new favourite sport has been revealed and it's adorable.

The young Sussex is set to become an older brother when mum Meghan Markle gives birth.

This royal news comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby name choices have been revealed

Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has a new favourite sport after he hobby has been revealed ahead of his second birthday this May.

The youngster is due to become a big brother, after parents, Meghan and Harry announced they were having a second child.

In recent months, Harry and Meghan have given us a glimpse of the youngster – just last month he made his debut on their Archewell Audio podcast in which Archie reveals his adorable American accent, and prior to that, we saw him playing in the garden on Harry and Meghan Markle’s adorable family Christmas card.

And now, a source has revealed that the youngster is hitting all the milestones ahead of celebrating his second birthday. “Archie is growing fast. He’s talking up a storm now and he’s very active. Harry’s even started teaching him how to kick a ball,” said the source.

Archie, who is seventh in line to the British throne, is said to be coming on in leaps and bounds ever since the couple moved to California last summer.

Meghan and Harry quit the royal family last March and moved to Canada before settling in California in the US where they have set up a new life away from the royal spotlight.

But just last week, Oprah Winfrey confirmed the couple was taking part in a tell-all interview covering everything from Meghan joining the royal family and Prince Harry moving to America which is due to be aired on CBS next month. And it was reported that the Queen was to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal patronages.

And it looks like his ball skills will come to good use – especially with a sibling on the way – as the pair announced that they were expecting their second child soon. Their spokesperson released a photo and a statement via People, that read, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

It comes after Princess Eugenie’s baby’s sweet link to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was revealed.