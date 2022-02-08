Camilla has earned the role of Queen by ‘never putting a foot wrong’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by making a special announcement, revealing her wish for Camilla to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles is King.

This news prompted Prince Charles, who Camilla has been married to for 17 years, to pen a tribute to his “darling wife” for her ongoing support.

Now a royal source has claimed that this special honour is well deserved, as Camilla has earned the title by “never putting a foot wrong” within the royal fold.

The insider told the Mail Online, “She’s never once tried to overshadow her husband, she’s always played a supportive role to the Prince of Wales. He is her top priority

“But she has also carved a role out for herself, has traveled hundreds of thousands of miles on thousands of engagements, taken on some really powerful causes such as violence against women, but is still cheerfully willing to go to the back-end of beyond to cut ribbons and shake hands. She is warm, friendly, and hasn’t put a foot wrong.”

Being the Queen Consort means Camilla will share in Prince Charles’s status and will be known as Queen Camilla when Queen Elizabeth dies and Prince Charles takes the throne.

When the couple married, it was made clear that this would not be the case, and Camilla would become Princess Camilla – but the Queen has announced her wish for Camilla to be Queen Consort.

The source added that the news has been known in The Firm for some time, they said, “It’s been a done deal for some time, but the question has been how best to execute it. You are not going to please everyone. They understand that some people still won’t be happy, but the family believe it is the right thing to do.”