Queen set for ‘looming crises’ that will tarnish ‘cheerful’ year

    • The Queen is reportedly facing several “looming crises” surrounding the Royal Family that could tarnish her “cheerful” Platinum Jubilee year.

    Having just marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the Queen is preparing for an exciting schedule of Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer. However, in light of recent revelations and announcements surrounding certain family members, it’s been suggested that this momentous year might not be quite so “cheerful” after all. Instead, it’s been claimed that Her Majesty is the only one “up to the job” of ruling as she faces a “daunting” period for The Firm.

    Opening up to OK!, royal author Duncan Larcombe expressed his belief that the Queen is just as popular as she was 70 years ago, though there are multiple “crises” looming…

    “She’s probably as popular now as she was at the beginning of her reign,” he explained. “If anything, she has really come into her own during Covid, making addresses while everyone was in lockdown in a way that really cemented her in this role of the nation’s grandmother.”

    Duncan continued, “This year is a unique moment in history and the Queen has a lot to be cheerful about, but there are, of course, looming crises on the horizon.”

    His view was shared by fellow royal author Nigel Cawthorne, who suggested that as the 95-year-old monarch gets older things become all the more “daunting”.

    “It’s like watching the matriarch of your family – your mother or grandmother – getting older while issues are still unresolved,” he said.

    Nigel then went on to describe other members of the Royal Family as a “mess” in comparison to Her Majesty, remarking upon how the country has “depended” so much on the Queen. 

    He stated, “It’s obviously lovely to still have her around at the age of 95, but it’s rather daunting because the rest of the family seem to be in such a mess. We’ve depended on the Queen for most of our entire lifetimes and I’m not sure anyone else is up to the job.”

    This concern about what will happen when the Queen dies was echoed by Wolf Hall writer Hilary Mantel last year. She predicted Prince William will be the last British monarch and reflected on the Queen’s unwavering sense of duty.

    Her Majesty’s devotion to her royal role has seen her through difficult times, which sadly look set to continue during her Jubilee year. Just weeks ago the Queen has banished Prince Andrew from social media amid his ongoing legal battle and her grandson Prince Harry is set to release his bombshell memoir later this year.

    Reports have suggested Prince Charles and the Queen are worried about Duchess Camilla and her portrayal in the memoir, though its exact contents currently remain unknown. 

    With 2022 set to be a time of “looming crises” for the Queen, fans continue to respect her commitment as sovereign and look forward to celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this summer. 