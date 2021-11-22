We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Carole Middleton has given her advice on how you can re-create that royal look when it comes to Christmas decor.

Carole Middleton has given royal fans advice on how she chooses her Christmas decor.

As the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carole has an easy solution to any Christmas decor dilemma.

This royal news comes after Carole Middleton hints she’s gifting grandchildren Prince George, Charlotte and Louis this in the run-up to Christmas

Carole Middleton has given royal fans a sneak peek at her royal Christmas decorations as she advises fans on how to choose the perfect Christmas decor colour scheme.

The businesswoman, who runs Party Pieces, is well aware of current trends and creating that perfect party atmosphere so when it comes to her own decor, it comes as no surprise that she has chosen something elegantly stunning.

Whether you’d got the best artificial tree or real spruce or even if you’re renting a Christmas tree this year, she revealed the garland that she has chosen to decorate her mantlepiece with and it’s nothing less than a golden choice.

Carole Says, “If in doubt, go gold! This garland will take pride of place on my mantelpiece this year. I love how it catches the light to bring some extra sparkle and will look lovely with my other traditional decorations that I bring out year after year.”

As a mum to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Carole has hinted that she mixes old with new when it comes to decorating her home ahead of the festive season.

She has teamed the gold garland up with some bell jars filled with baubles and gold candlesticks and tea light holders.

Carole Middleton Christmas decor tips have been welcomed by fans as one praised her taste as “classy”.

And another follower added, ‘Omigosh that’s a great idea! I always hesitate on the fresh garland above fire 🔥 My whole theme is red and gold so gold touches like this will be perfect!’ (sic)

Among her other festive home decor advice is based on front door decor, in which Carole advised, ‘If you’re planning a festive get together, create a dazzling welcome for your guests by setting up one of these balloon arches around your front door. The sheer glamour of it puts a smile on my face. In fact, I want to throw a party just so I can get one!’

Before Carole Middleton chose her Christmas Decor, she previously revealed how she loves the planning side of the season.

You can watch how to assemble a paper party pom-pom in the Party Pieces video clip below…

She explained, ‘And so the Christmas countdown begins! If, like me, you enjoy the build-up to Christmas as much as the day itself, you’ll love browsing our collection of decorations and tableware. I always throw myself into the planning, and it has been a pleasure to pick out some party pieces which will help you make Christmas particularly festive for your loved ones this year. December will be magic again!’