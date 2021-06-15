We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Earl Spencer has given rare insight into the way he helps keep his late sister Princess Diana’s memory alive ahead of what would have been her momentous 60th birthday.

Earl Spencer has opened up about the emotional day next month when those who knew her will pay tribute to Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Discussing his visits to her grave, Charles described her final resting place as an “oasis of calm”.

Earl Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, has given a rare comment on how he helps keep her memory alive by making regular visits to her final resting place. His reflections come just weeks ahead of a very significant date for all who knew the Princess of Wales, as July 1st marks what would have been her 60th birthday.

Despite recent rumours of tension between her sons Prince William and Prince Harry following the Sussexes’ shocking Oprah interview, it’s said that the brothers “broke the ice” at Prince Philip’s funeral prior to their reunion next month.

They are set to attend the unveiling of a memorial statue to Princess Diana and William and Harry are said to have approved the final design together.

It’s not yet known whether members of the Spencer family will attend. Though Charles, Earl Spencer, has previously given fans an insight into the family, recently sharing the poignant backstory behind an unearthed photo of Diana.

Now Charles has discussed his feelings regarding this upcoming anniversary and revealed how often he visits his sister’s grave. During an interview on ITV daytime show, Good Morning Britain, Charles spoke about this poignant date and shared a family memory of Diana’s birth.

“I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born actually,” Charles explained to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

“The 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared and it’s so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister is 60 but yes, it will be an emotional day but, you know, I think it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, whatever,” he continued.

Earl Spencer was also asked about Diana’s final resting place on the Spencer family’s Althorp Estate and whether he often visits.

“I do, and every landmark day, such as birthday, or Mother’s Day,” he replied. “I always take flowers, of course, and I do go a lot and take the children over. It’s an oasis of calm, actually. It’s a lovely place to go.”

Earl Spencer is the proud father of seven children, maternal cousins to the future king Prince William and Prince Harry, who could also still be king one day. Charles’ daughter Lady Amelia Spencer has previously revealed her plans to marry at Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, on the Althorp Estate.

The entire family will no doubt have their own special way of marking what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday next month.

It’s likely Earl Spencer will visit her final resting place to reflect as he has done on other significant occasions.