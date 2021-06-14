Prince Harry’s sweet gesture to Kate Middleton after Lilibet was born

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry's sweet gesture to Kate Middleton after the birth of Lilibet "cemented her role as the bridge” between him and his brother, Prince William, a royal expert claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child together on the 4th of June.

Their daughter Lilibet Diana is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and eighth in the line of succession.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who will one day be eligible to become a princess, has a lovely connection to Prince Philip and the Queen, but the royal family is yet to meet her.

It’s now been reported that Prince Harry texted his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton after Lilibet was born. A royal source told the Mail on Sunday that the text “cemented her role as the bridge between him and his brother”.

It’s believed this isn’t the first time Duchess Catherine has acted as a ‘peacemaker’ amid Harry and William’s brotherly rift.

She is also thought to have played a key role at Prince Philip’s funeral, as the princes and Kate were seen chatting together as they left the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

During President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the UK for the G7 summit last week, Kate Middleton made the sad confession that she and William have not yet met Lilibet via video call.

When asked about her new niece, Kate said, “I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

Kate and Prince William also took to Twitter and Instagram to express their delight at Lilibet’s birth, saying, “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie.”