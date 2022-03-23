We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s staff are reportedly “pacing things” to avoid the monarch becoming “overloaded” with so many royal responsibilities at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty is said to have been enjoying a more “relaxed” pace of life as she continues to carry out her many duties.

According to a royal author, the Queen’s staff are helping to ensure that she isn’t overwhelmed whilst getting on with a “lot of work”.

The Queen is said to be being supported by her staff as she continues to work from Windsor Castle, whilst fellow members of The Firm undertake public engagements. Just a few months ago the Queen tested positive for Covid-19 and has since recovered from her “mild cold-like symptoms”. Though the monarch has enjoyed a return to virtual and in-person engagements, it’s now been several weeks since she was glimpsed in public.

However, fans will no doubt be hoping to see her attend Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th. Reports have claimed the Queen’s health is being taken “day by day” ahead of the service. Now a royal author has suggested she’s “pacing things” and ensuring her daily duties are a less stressful.

According to Robert Hardman, author of Queen of our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, she’s reportedly “relaxing” following her recent Covid-19 battle.

“She’s relaxing a bit more now, and I’m quite sure she enjoys watching telly – especially the horse racing at Cheltenham Festival last week,” the writer alleged to OK! Magazine. “No one is going to allow her to get overloaded, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Although the Queen’s favourite TV show might well be getting plenty of re-watches, perhaps unsurprisingly, she’s said to have remained committed to making sure things get done.

Robert continued, “There’s still letter writing to do, and the 11 o’clock meeting with her private secretary every morning. The red boxes – containing important documents that require her signature or approval – haven’t stopped, either.”

“But one of the upsides of lockdown is that she’s got used to appearing at virtual audiences with ambassadors. It makes them a lot less stressful,” the author added.

Fans have seen Her Majesty mastering virtual engagements since the pandemic. Whilst reports have claimed the Queen has also enjoyed Zoom calls with Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who lives thousands of miles away at Prince Harry and Meghan’s new LA home.

Reflecting on how people have helped the Queen to lessen the stress of her daily commitments, Robert has expressed his belief that the Queen’s staff are great at “pacing” her.

And it seems focusing on what will “suit” the Queen best and ensuring she gets a balance of work and personal relaxation time, perhaps “watching telly” and walking her corgis, is key.

“Her staff are good at pacing things to suit her. No one is going to allow her to get overloaded with stuff,” he said. “She was seen driving not that long ago, and she may still enjoy the gardens of Frogmore House with the corgis. But she’ll be doing all these things in responsible measure.”

Though it’s still unclear if the Queen will attend Prince Philip’s memorial next week, many will no doubt be hoping she’ll be there after a more restful few weeks.