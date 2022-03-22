We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is reportedly ‘desperate’ to attend her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service this month but after her recent health scares, Palace aides are reportedly taking each day as it comes.

The Queen has cancelled more royal engagements, after being unable to attend the Commonwealth service. Now with Prince Philip’s memorial approaching, royal experts say the Palace will be “playing it day by day” on whether she’ll be able to attend.

Her Majesty has sparked health fears after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and suffering mild symptoms. Now it’s understood that the Queen is using a wheelchair for “much of the time”. She’s also cancelled numerous engagements, as she doesn’t want to be seen “struggling”.

It’s also been reported that Palace aides have planned a whole ‘military operation’ to get the Queen to the memorial. The service is due to take place on March 29th and will mark a year since his death. However, royal author, Robert Jobson, says her aides with be taking each day as it comes.

He told Royally US, “I’m sure that she’d desperately want to be there [at the memorial] but if she can’t, she can’t and she’ll be well represented by her eldest son, the Prince of Wales.” He also remarked that the Queen would not want to be pictured in a wheelchair.

Speaking on her ongoing health issues, Jobson said, “It’s difficult, the Palace has got to play it day by day.

“We’ve never been in this position, the Queen is the longest-reigning monarch of all time, also the oldest reigning, by some time as well.”

But he reiterated that the Firm is there to support her. Both son Prince Charles and her grandson Prince William who is second in the line of succession.

When her health allows her, the Queen has conducted small, in-person audiences, even delighting royal fans with a tribute to Ukraine when meeting Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.