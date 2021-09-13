We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed out on receiving a huge honour for the tell-all interview they did with Oprah earlier this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey was nominated for an Emmy Award but the show narrowly missed out on a win.

The iconic interview, which sent shockwaves through the royal world, was nominated in the category of Best Hosted Non Fiction Series, but it lost to actor Stanley Tucci’s travel and food series Searching For Italy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have captivated royal fans as the most talked-about couple on tv.

The Duke and Duchess sat down with talk show legend Oprah Winfrey in March to discuss their journey of stepping down as senior working royals and why they opted to leave the UK.

The controversial interview left royal fans in shock, with Meghan and Harry alleging an anonymous member of The Firm made a racist remark about the colour of their son Archie’s skin, before he was born.

The Queen later released a statement in response to the claims but it has since been reported that Harry and Meghan feel the monarch failed to take “full ownership” of the scenario.

With Oprah and her team nominated for the prestigious award in light of the huge interview, Meghan and Harry were absent from the virtual awards show, which aired on Sunday night.

The award went to iconic actor Stanley Tucci for his food series, Searching For Italy, a programme that followed the star as he travelled the country in search of the best culinary and cultural experiences.

Oprah’s interview was the royal couple’s first time speaking out about their life in the royal spotlight and shock decision to leave since they announced their decision to ditch their royal duties in early 2020.

In the first three days, the special was watched by more than 49 million people around the world, according to CBS.

As well as Stanley Tucci’s creation, Oprah and the couple were up against David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, CNN’s well-received United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, and Showtime’s Vice.

The Duke and Duchess are currently taking several months off to spend time with their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June.