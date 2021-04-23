We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has a hilariously relatable birthday tradition that she has kept going throughout the years and Prince Louis will likely get to enjoy it today as he celebrates his 3rd birthday.

Kate Middleton is well known for her inspirational parenting style and love of taking stunning family photos, but she also has a special talent that comes in handy every year. This week Kate and Prince William’s youngest child, Prince Louis, has not only turned 3 years old, but started nursery.

This special occasion is a cause for celebration and William and Kate have shared a new photo of Louis to mark his birthday.

The Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, have just come out of the official royal mourning period for the Queen’s husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. Though still grieving, it’s likely that William and Kate will be planning a lovely birthday for Louis and reflecting on happy times spent with Philip.

Whilst Kate might well be carrying out her relatable birthday tradition – baking cakes, no matter how long it takes!

The Duchess of Cambridge has previously revealed her love of baking and how she gets to put her skills to good use when it comes to her children’s birthday cakes.

During an appearance on Mary Berry’s ‘A Berry Royal Christmas’ in 2019, Kate stated: “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Kate’s love of baking her children’s birthday cakes, however long it takes, is something that is no doubt very relatable to a lot of parents. And it doesn’t stop there!

She also showcased her baking skills when she made cupcakes in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal 2020.

They were beautifully decorated with buttercream and a poppy design on top. The caption revealed that these were baked by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family.

It’s not been confirmed that Kate will be making Louis a birthday cake this year and no pictures of one have been shared.

Though it’s likely she will enjoy keeping this special tradition going for Louis’ special day!