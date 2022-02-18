We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton ‘cut off friend’ after she made a heartbreaking realisation that was set to ruin her 21st birthday celebrations.

Kate Middleton is said to have ‘cut off’ a friend after her friend Virginia held her own 21st birthday party on the same day as Kates. special bash.

The Duchess of Cambridge was so ‘upset’ and it caused a ‘social divide’.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton’s ‘powerful’ method for ‘taking control’ of pregnancy health battle is revealed.

Kate Middleton ‘cut off’ her ties with her friend Virginia after she reportedly ‘ruined’ Kate’s 21st birthday party by holding her own 21st celebration on the same day, forcing their friends to choose which bash to attend.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton run successful party planning business Party Pieces so it comes as no surprise that when their daughter was turning the milestone age of 21, that they planned to throw her a celebration to remember.

But unfortunately for Kate, the party also has painful memories as it was the time that she made the heartbreaking realisation that her close friend was holding a party to ‘rival’ hers and this is said to have caused ‘upset’ to Kate.

In June 2003 – six months after her actual birthday – Kate’s parents organised a big 1920s themed party and sit-down dinner for Kate’s closest friends and family and also secret boyfriend Prince William.

But royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals how Kate’s friend Virginia – known as Ginnie by friends, almost ruined her special day.

In her book Kate: Our Future Queen, Some of Kate’s friends revealed, “It caused a real divide and a bit of social rift. Kate was very upset.”

They added that Kate “cut Ginny off a bit after that”.

It’s understood that even though Kate sent out her invites first, friends of both girls were forced to pick which party to attend.

Prince William didn’t let Kate down, even though he turned up slightly late in his VW golf, it was the first time he met her parents.

One of the guests who were there on the evening said, “Lots of [the guests] knew each other, and William knew quite a few people there, which made it very relaxed.

“We all gave him his privacy, and he kept himself to himself.

“It was a sit-down dinner and dance and William looked very dapper; he seemed to be having a lot of fun – we all were.”

Kate Middleton recently celebrated her 40th birthday low-key but her mother Carole hinted at a party.

These days Emilia Jardine Patterson is a school friend of Kate’s, having attended Marlborough College with her, and is a godmother to Prince George.

Indeed, she is often dubbed the Duchess’ ‘best friend’, particularly after she whisked Kate away to Ibiza following her brief split from William in 2007.