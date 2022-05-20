We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton stunned in a bardot-style gown as walked the red carpet with Prince William at the Top Gun Maverick premiere.

Royal fans have dubbed Kate Middleton a ‘leading lady’ as she wowed in an incredible black and white gown at the Top Gun Maverick premiere.

The Duchess of Cambridge put on a glamorous display as she stepped out with her husband, Prince William to walk the red carpet. This comes just days after she wowed in a coral dress at Buckingham Palace’s latest garden party.

At the premiere, Kate wore a long, form-fitting black dress, with a white bardot neckline by Roland Mouret, which prompted fans to compare her to a movie star.

The royal couple was photographed chatting animatedly to the cast of the new Top Gun sequel, with Tom Cruise even supporting Kate as she ascended the red carpet stairs.

British Vogue posted several snaps of William and Kate, with fans commenting on Prince Williams’s plane embroidered shoes – a nod to the iconic film and Kates’s stunning dress.

One fan commented, “She is gorgeous, absolutely the epitome of class”

While another remarked, “She looking gorgeous 😍as always, I love that dress in her.”

And a third noted, “The Duchess Of Cambridge looks absolutely stunning. So elegant and wouldn’t look out of place in a Bond movie.”

On royal fan also tweeted, “When you know she’s a leading lady! Every gentleman is as enamoured with her as we are.”

This isn’t the first time Kate has been complimented on her red-carpet attire. The couple also made an appearance at the James Bond Not Time To Die premiere, where fans compared her to a ‘Bond Girl,’ thanks to her shimmery gold gown.