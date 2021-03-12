We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen sporting the cult Superga 2750 trainers on several occasions, including at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show for her Back to Nature Garden.

Kate Middleton’s favourite trainers are available for half price right now, saving you £24 on the duchess-approved wardrobe essential. View Deal at Amazon The Duchess of Cambridge’s Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers do have a royal history of their own, as the late Princess Diana wore the exact same style as Kate during her visit to the Red Cross Projects in Angola in 1997, making it all the more remarkable that the Duchess still loves them today. Kate owns a white pair of the iconic trainers but was previously seen working on her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2020 wearing a khaki pair in a behind-the-scenes photo. The mum-of-three was also seen wearing the Superga 2750’s during a 2016 royal tour of Canada when she paired them with a brown jacket and black jeans.

She took the plimsoll trend a step further in 2017, when she wore them to a reception at Kensington Palace for London Marathon runners, pairing them with navy blue jeans and a red, white, and blue striped top.