The utterly adorable £8 teddy bear booties that Princess Eugenie bought for her baby son August are finally available to buy again, after the Queen's granddaughter sparked a sell-out.

Eugenie posted a photo of the sweet, furry booties on Instagram last year, telling the world, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.”

Baby shopping is one of the most exciting parts of expecting, whether you’re on the hunt for the best cot, best car seat, best Moses basket or best bouncer – you want your little one to have all the loveliest baby essentials.

And of course, that includes clothes – and we can’t help but take inspiration from the royals when it comes to adorable baby pieces.

The insanely sweet Baby Bear Slippers, which are designed to “keep little paws toasty and warm” sold out almost instantly after Eugenie’s announcement, but they’re now back in stock on the John Lewis website, priced at an incredibly affordable £8.

The mini slippers feature a teddy’s face with a sweet smile and cute little ears and are available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months and 12-18 months.

Plenty of John Lewis shoppers have left lovely reviews after being inspired by Eugenie to buy them for a tiny tot in their own lives.

“These are so soft and beautiful. I added them to a hamper as a gift for a new baby. Definitely a keepsake,” wrote one, dubbing them “very sweet” and leaving five stars.

“Absolutely adorable and worn for the first time by one week grandson. They stay on the feet well and don’t fall off as well as keeping feet cosy. Would recommend,” another gushed.

Princess Eugenie announced that she and Jack Brooksbank were expecting their first baby in September 2020 following their wedding in 2018, which took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle at St George’s Chapel.

The couple welcomed August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February, naming him after Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip.

Since then, we’ve seen tons of pictures of the little royal on Instagram, including an adorable snap of August meeting a herd of wooden elephants at Green Park in London.

New mum Eugenie captioned the post, “As a Patron of @elephantfamily and an honorary Matriarch it’s my pleasure to share this journey with you.

“Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August – and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him 🐘”