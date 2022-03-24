We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton admitted her kids would be jealous of her and Prince William after they were shown how to make chocolate and even sampled some for themselves during their trip to Belize last week.

Kate and William have been enjoying some ‘child-free’ time during their tour of the Caribbean, but Kate admitted that one particular part of their trip would make Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rather jealous.

Kate and William spent their second day on tour in Hopkins, a coastal town in Belize where they met the Garifuna community. It was here that the pair delighted royal fans with their ‘flirty’ dance moves during a special festival. They then traveled to Indian Creek, where they were shown how to make chocolate!

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

They joined in with crushing cacao nibs, with Kate raving over the smell of the chocolate. William was loving it too, so much so he’s now considering a career change.

He joked, “Do you take apprentices? Can I come and work for you? It’s my kind of thing.”

They were then shown decadent-looking chocolate fountains, with Kate trying some of the melted chocolate on a tortilla chip. After sampling the sweet treats she said, “I think our children will be very jealous.”

The couple sadly had to leave their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis behind, likely due to school term time. George and Charlotte both attend Thomas’ Battersea school in London, while Louis is still at pre-school.

The decision to travel without their three children was for the best, as the tour has not all been plain sailing. William and Kate were forced to halt the first leg of their trip, after locals protested their visit, calling it a “slap in the face” and “colonialism”.