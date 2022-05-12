Kate Middleton just revealed the most adorable fact about Prince Louis

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton just revealed the sweetest unknown detail about her youngest son, Prince Louis.

While visiting the home of local parent Joanne Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a relatable fact about her youngest son.

During her visit, the Duchess met a tenant of the Wheatley Group, a housing, care, and property management organisation, who has a son named Jason, the same age as Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently shared photos of Prince Louis, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, playing in the Norfolk dunes near the Cambridges’ country residence, Amner Hall, in order to mark his fourth birthday.

While the young prince is rarely seen in public, his mother has revealed a sweet insight into her four-year-old son’s interests during her latest royal outing.

Kate was shown a collection of Spider-Man and Hulk toys while on the royal trip in Scotland with her husband Prince William. The Duchess responded,“Louis our little boy loves Spider-Man too.”

“They were absolutely lovely and straight away they were talking to Jason about superheroes,” said Joanne.

“It was not as weird as I had thought it would be because they just put you at ease, they are so nice and welcoming, they just wanted to make sure that I was doing okay and that I look after myself because sometimes mums tend to put themselves on the backpedal.”

Joanne, has been a single parent since her boyfriend died over two years ago, noting that she appreciated speaking with the royal couple and found them to be down-to-earth and kind.

The Cambridges visited St John’s Primary School in Port Glasgow to learn about a unique programme in which students interact with a mother and baby to learn about their growth and develop emotional empathy.

The Duke and Duchess also met Lynette Wilson, a mother of three who shared how Wheatley Foundation’s EatWell emergency food box service had helped her.