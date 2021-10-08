We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton was once left 'stunned' when James Bond star Rami Malek asked her a personal question.

The Not Time to Die actor asked if he could babysit for Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis

Kate Middleton was left ‘stunned’ when James Bond star Rami Malek asked her a personal question during a chance meeting.

The actor, who stars in the new movie No Time to Die, revealed that he once offered his babysitting services to the Duchess of Cambridge but instead of taking him up on the offer, she was “taken aback”.

The pair first bumped into each other at the 2019 BAFTA awards.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he recalled, “I just looked at Princess Kate at one point and I said, ‘This must be exhausting,’ and she said, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?,’” Malek said of the encounter.

Kate and her husband Prince William had just welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, in 2018.

He continued, “She was taken aback, and she said, ‘How are you doing?’ And I said, ‘How are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way she gave me a look, but you can tell. Imagine dressed to the nines, having to talk to all these actors.”

He added, “They’re so careful, but it was so cool because I think I caught her off-guard for a second and had that look of, in the most elegant, professional, royal way, ‘Yes, it’s a lot having a kid.’”

But not one to waste an opportunity to lend a hand for the future Queen, Rami revealed, “The funniest thing about that is, I said, ‘You know, if you ever need time off, I’m backup for you.’ She’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'”

Unfortunately, Kate hasn’t since taken him up on his babysitting offer, possibly because they have family help and Norland nannies.

But judging by his role in the new bond film, she won’t ever. Rami agreed with Jimmy when he said, ‘After seeing the movie they’re not going to want you to babysit at all.”

“That’s very funny, that’s so true” he added.

Rami plays 007’s latest nemesis Safin – a vengeful killer who pontificates deviously from his island lair.

Rami bumped into the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge again last week for the world premiere of the James Bond movie in London.

Kate Middleton stunned fans in her gold sequinned gown and was hailed the ultimate bond girl at the No Time to Die premiere.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, about seeing the royals for a second time, Rami said, “For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. I’m sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them…just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine.”