Mike Tindall has given a rare new insight into family life and it seems his eldest daughter Mia has something in common with Princess Charlotte.

Mike Tindall has shared sweet details of how he and his wife Zara enjoyed holidays with their children over the summer.

During his podcast, the rugby star revealed something adorable about his daughter Mia and her confidence is similar to Princess Charlotte.

Mike Tindall has opened up during the first episode of his podcast’s second season as he talked to co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell about how he spent the summer with his family. Mike and his wife Zara Tindall have three kids: Mia (7), Lena (3) and baby Lucas (6 months). And it seems they have been busy over the past few months, as Mike told The Good, The Bad & The Rugby listeners about their summer holidays, including a reported visit to Balmoral.

The Queen has now returned to England from Aberdeenshire, but she is known to invite and enjoy seeing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren during her annual summer breaks there.

As reported by Hello! magazine, Mike revealed that the family of four “went down to France” before adding that they also “went up to Scotland”.

“So we’ve had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids,” Mike explained. And this wasn’t the only intriguing detail about family life that the retired rugby star shared with the podcast’s fans.

He also discussed the daunting moment Mia and Lena started at a new school and when asked who was more nervous, is understood to have had a very interesting response.

“[Mia’s] generally pretty bold, but the first time she was a little bit nervous walking in,” he said. “Wasn’t very nervous when she walked out, and then Lena, she’s still at nursery but we’ve swapped her nursery into the school to prepare her for next year. She was very, very clingy, but now she’s fully into it.”

This new insight is made all the more meaningful given how Mia’s “bold” demeanour could perhaps be seen to mirror that of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte.

Just a year younger than Mia, Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne and has often been reported as being confident and showing a “feisty” personality.

Last year, the Princess appeared to prefer walking independently on the red carpet, rather than holding her father’s hand as the family attended a special pantomime performance. Charlotte has also been observed waving since day one, despite her young age.

Whilst royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told Entertainment Tonight that at nursery, Charlotte was called both ‘Lottie’ and ‘Warrior Princess’, adding that Charlotte was “known for her feisty personality.”

Now if Mike Tindall’s sweet remarks about “bold” Mia are anything to go by, it seems that she and Charlotte both have this wonderful confidence.