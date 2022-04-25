We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton made an unexpected appearance alongside Prince William after he fulfilled a poignant duty that was previously done by his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Prince William attended Anzac Day commemorations, which honour the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings and are a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.

William laid a wreath at the Cenotaph, a duty formerly performed by Prince Harry before stepping down as a senior working royal.

Prince William attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Whitehall’s Cenotaph, followed by a memorial and thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey.

Following the wreath-laying, it was revealed at the last minute that his wife Kate Middleton would be joining him at Westminster Abbey for a service of commemoration and thanksgiving.

Kate donned the same Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015 when they arrived at the Abbey. The Duchess, known for her iconic fashion sense, wore the recycled coat with a headband type hat, black shoes, and a black bag. She also wore Princess Diana’s famous Collingwood Pearl earrings.

Prince Harry had previously been the royal the Queen had turned to lay the wreath on her behalf, with him doing so in 2016, 2018, and 2019 – before attending the service at Westminster Abbey.

The tragic 1915 battle claimed the lives of thousands of Anzac troops (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps).

Waves of Allied soldiers began an amphibious assault on the strategically important Turkish peninsula, which was pivotal in controlling the Dardanelles straits, which provided access to the Black Sea and Russia.

However, Winston Churchill’s plan, which was supported by the first lord of the admiralty at the time, was misguided, and the war, which was met with a determined Turkish defence, ended in a stalemate and an eight-month withdrawal.

The ceremonies are celebration of the “Anzac spirit” – the Antipodean troops’ courage, endurance, initiative, discipline and mateship.

In a message posted ahead of Anzac Day, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla acknowledged this “gallant comradeship”.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall wrote, “As we pause to reflect on the sacrifice of the Armed Services personnel of Australia and New Zealand in two World Wars, and in other conflicts and peacekeeping operations, our thoughts will also be with those communities around the world who are being torn apart by violence and conflict, and those who are fighting for freedom in the face of oppression.”