Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Charlotte as she joined Prince William for their latest appearance and it’s got us feeling nostalgic.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for an elegant white coat for a special ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey.

This isn’t the first time she’s showcased this beautiful look and it’s a heart-warming nod to her only daughter Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in white as she and Prince William attended a special Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on April 25th. This was held at Westminster Abbey which holds many precious memories of an iconic moment in William and Kate’s love story as it’s where they joyfully tied the knot almost 11 years ago. Today’s service was a poignant occasion as it formed part of this year’s ANZAC Day services.

This is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand and on this day in 1915 they were part of the allied effort to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula during the First World War.

Now ANZAC Day is a time to remember Australian and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives not only during the World Wars, but in all conflicts, peacekeeping operations or wars.

Like many other senior members of The Firm including his father Prince Charles, who is first in the line of succession, William has served in the Armed Forces himself. For his appearance at the Westminster Abbey service he proudly wore his medals on the lapel of his smart, navy suit.

Whilst Kate Middleton opted for a beautiful white coat dress with an elegant extended collar and a headpiece in a matching shade. She accessorized with contrasting black heels and a clutch bag, creating a statement yet simple look.

And as many people have come to expect from the Duchess, this isn’t the first time fans have glimpsed this particular coat.

Just like when William and Kate channelled pre-pandemic nostalgia last month, Kate has pulled out an old wardrobe staple for ANZAC Day. Her white coat is understood to be the same Alexander McQueen design she wore in 2015 for Princess Charlotte’s christening.

This took place at St Mary Magdalene Church where the Royal Family traditionally attend the Christmas Day service.

Back then, Kate wore her hair secured loosely at her neck under a more elaborate fascinator-style hat with white floral decorations. The decision to bring this coat out again could be seen as a sweet nod to Charlotte and her big day being welcomed into the Church of England.

The coat is one of two re-worn elements in the Duchess’ latest look, with The Mirror reporting that Kate also wore the late Princess Diana’s Collingwood Pearl earrings. This is a lovely homage alongside the tribute Kate Middleton paid to Charlotte, who was partially named for her late grandmother as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

And she’s not the only young royal to be named after Diana, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet also having this as her middle name.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” it was announced when she was born. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”