The Queen’s love for Kate Middleton for adoring the ‘real’ Prince William

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal author has revealed that the Queen admires Kate Middleton for loving Prince William ‘for himself and not his title’ and was over the moon when the pair got married.

Andrew Morton told OK! that Her Majesty was really taken with Kate’s clear feelings for her grandson and strongly supported the match.

He says that “The thing about Kate is the Queen was impressed she adored and loved William for himself, not for his title.”

Video of the Week

He then revealed that the Queen “spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Catherine than she did with Charles and Diana”.

William’s mother and father, Prince Charles and Princess Diana famously divorced in 1996 after a tumultuous marriage and rumours that, his now-wife Camilla, was the third person in their relationship.

He went on to add “It’s pretty clear she wasn’t going to make that mistake again. Everything that happened in [Kate and William’s] relationship was quite strategic, quite thought through, after a period of time.”

The Queen’s views on the couple are shared by royal fans, who often react to their rare but sweet moments of PDA. One moment in particular set fans swooning, as at a royal engagement in March 2022, William held an umbrella over Kate to shield her from the rain.

Ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary, it was also reported that William and Kate ‘still fancy’ and can’t get enough of each other.

No doubt their clear devotion to each other reminds the Queen of her own long and happy union with her late husband, Prince Philip. To whom she was married for over 70 years.