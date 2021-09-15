We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton returned to royal duties today after a two month break from the spotlight, opting for an incredibly classy outfit.

Kate Middleton stepped out looking chic and sophisticated at an RAF base in Oxfordshire as she returned to work after spending the summer with Prince William and their children.

The Duchess stunned in a pricey outfit as she met with personnel at RAF Brize Norton.

Kate’s RAF Brize Norton tour will allowed her to meet a number of people who assisted the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan in the past weeks.

The Duchess was photographed smiling and chatting to staff who were directly involved in the Afghanistan effort, including RAF aircrew and medics who assisted refugees at Kabul Airport.

Kate was last seen publicly at London’s Wembley Stadium at the final of the Euros back on the 11th July, with her two month absence from royal work sparking pregnancy rumours.

Despite speculation that Kate stepped away from public view because she is expecting her fourth child, it’s more likely that she was simply spending time with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridge family spend the children’s summer holidays at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, nearby to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Making her appearance today, Kate looked glowing and well-rested as she sported a stone-coloured, double breasted blazer from Reiss, priced at £285, teamed with navy wide-legged trousers and a pair of matching Emmy London heels, thought to retail around £400.

Matching her bag with her blazer, Kate carried the Mini Holly bag by Tustings in the colour Taupe Atlantic, boasting a price tag of £295.

As per usual, Kate’s outfit was teamed with her sapphire and diamond iconic engagement ring, once worn by her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.