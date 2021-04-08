We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s genius home office must-have is available to buy on Amazon and it’s so affordable.

A touching new video of William thanking hard working NHS staff was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

This royal news comes after it was revealed how the pandemic has made Kate and William’s bond grow stronger than ever.

Since the coronavirus pandemic struck, we’ve seen more of the insides of the royal family’s private homes than ever before.

With even the Queen taking on royal engagements via video call, home offices and tech have become a key part of life for our working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made virtual appearances from both their London home, Kensington Palace, and their country retreat, Amner Hall in Norfolk, throughout the past year.

While Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown, the rule of six allowing us to meet outdoors and the Queen having had her second Covid jab will no doubt mean that in-person royal appearances will be on the cards more regularly soon, virtual engagements are still very much in the diary for the monarchy.

It seems the couple are now work from home pros, having invested in a super nifty gadget – and we want one!

Yesterday, a video was shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account, showing William speaking to and thanking a number of NHS workers for their selfless dedication throughout the pandemic.

AboveTEK Retail Kiosk iPad Stand

This tablet stand is an essential for home workers and video call addicts. It rotates 360 degrees so you’ll always have that perfect angle – and if it’s good enough for Wills it’s good enough for us! View at Amazon

In the footage, William’s iPad can be seen set up on a genius stand that’s rotatable by 360 degrees. Perfect for getting the ideal angle for every FaceTime session.

The innovative tablet holder is available to buy on Amazon, with next day delivery, for just £25.99 – and with work from home life looking like it will continue for at least the next few months for millions of us, it’s probably the best, prince-approved purchase you could make right now.

The AboveTEK Retail Kiosk iPad Stand comes in a sleek black and a clean white design and is an essential if you’re forever on work calls or rely on regular video calls from pals to stay sane these days.

No more getting arm ache from holding your tablet in the perfect position or having to lean it against a stack of books to keep it sturdy. Just secure hold and flattering angles from now on!

Thanks for the recommendation, William.