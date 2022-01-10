We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William “still fancy each other” and find one another “hilarious” a close friend of the pair has revealed ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary this year.

Kate and William share three children and are gearing up to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary this year, but they’re still “very into each other” and share a special bond.

A close pal of the Cambridges has reportedly revealed that the couple is still as strong as they were when they met at the University of St Andrews and still share strong attraction for one another.

As the royal couple gear up to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary in April, a friend has shared just how close they are.

They tied the knot in 2011 in a grand wedding at Westminster Abbey after meeting and beginning their love story at the University of St Andrews. They now share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and spend much of their working life together, as part of their preparation for becoming King and Queen Consort.

According to a friend, they still can’t get enough of each other, and Kate, who just celebrated her 40th birthday with two stunning portraits, finds William as hilarious as she always has.

Speaking about their relationship to the Sunday Times, the insider said, “He found her really attractive [when they first met] and they’re the couple that still really fancy each other.

‘There’s still a strong attraction. She finds him hilarious, they’re very into each other.’

This isn’t the first time we’ve been reminded of their love for each other. At Christmas, the pair delighted royal fans with their gorgeous annual Cambridge family Christmas card. In the picture released ahead of Christmas 2021, the couple can be seen sharing a sweet but subtle PDA moment, with their hands on each other’s legs.

Fans also spotted a sweet moment between them that brought back memories of their wedding day at the Christmas carol concert Kate hosted at Westminster Abbey in December.

They shared a tender glance, staring into each other’s eyes and smiling after a poignant rendition of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ by singer Ellie Goulding, who also performed at their wedding, singing her romantic cover of Elton John’s Your Song.