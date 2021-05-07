We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton made an adorable promise to a sweet little girl during a phone call with her, ahead of the release of her Hold Still book today.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently spoke with the winners of her group photography contest, Hold Still, ahead of her book’s release on Friday.

Kate took part in the emotional phone call with Lynda Sneddon and her four-year-old daughter, Mila, whose pictures were included in clips posted on her new YouTube channel with Prince William.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle confirmed some very exciting career news.

To protect Mila, who was undergoing chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the family were forced to isolate from Mila’s father, Scott, and big sister, Jodi during lockdown.

The winning pictures submitted by Lynda show Mila kissing the window as her father Scott stands outside.

Kate spent some time speaking on the phone to Mila and was asked if she was wearing a princess dress during the adorable conversation, shared in a new YouTube vide on the Duke and Duchess’ channel.

During the heartwarming chat, Mila asked the Duchess “Do you have a costume?”

Kate answered, “I’m not wearing a princess costume right now, I’m afraid Mila. Do you have lots of dressing-up outfits yourself?”

The sweet conversation between the two continued as Mila told Duchess that her favourite colour was pink.

Kate responded with a lovely promise, telling Mila, “OK, well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress so that hopefully, when one day hopefully, Mila we’ll get to meet and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you. Would that be nice?”

In March, Kensington Palace released a stunning new portrait of Kate to coincide with the publication of the Hold Still book.

It was taken in the garden of the Cambridges’ Norfolk house, Anmer Hall, by Matt Porteous, and showed eager photographer Kate holding her camera.

Video of the Week

Reflecting on the hardships we have faced during the pandemic, Kate wrote in a caption, ‘When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers.

‘But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.’