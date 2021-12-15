We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has revealed that she once gave the Queen a rather risky homemade gift for Christmas.

This year, Kate Middleton and Prince William have really got into the festive spirit, with the Cambridges delighting royal fans with their 2021 Christmas card photo, and Kate hosting a special Christmas Carol concert.

And with the Queen set to refuse to cancel her Christmas plans despite ongoing Covid concerns, Kate and Wills are in for a traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham again this year—a tradition that Duchess Catherine has been involved in since she found romance with the future King.

During her first Christmas with The Firm after marrying William, Kate took a risky route when it came to a present for the Queen.

Speaking about the family’s celebrations in the ITV documentary, ‘Our Queen at 90’, Kate shared a sweet story about a gift she once gave the Queen back in 2011. She explained it was a major gamble that left her feeling “slightly worried”.

Kate said, “I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried about what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, ‘Gosh, what should I give her?

“I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, ‘I’ll make her something.’ Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny’s recipe for chutney.”

Kate confessed she was worried about it, but it seems the Queen loved the thoughtful gesture because the chutney was on the dinner table the next day.

This Christmas will be a bittersweet occasion for the family. Their plans to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham will go ahead as planned, but this will be the Queen’s first Christmas without her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died aged 99 back in April.

Her Majesty has also suffered a series of recent health scares, as well as a painful back strain but has promised the family that she is committed to their Christmas traditions and that it will not change.