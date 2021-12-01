Kate Middleton is set to host a very special Christmas event this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is set to host a special Christmas Carol Concert in Westminster Abbey this December, to celebrate and bring together inspirational people from across the nation.

The festive concert will take place on the 8th of December, and be aired by ITV in the lead-up to Christmas. Many have claimed that the BBC missed out on the concert, over a new documentary that saw the royal family released a rare joint statement.

A picture of the glamorous invitation, addressed from Kate, was posted to the couple’s official Instagram account.

The caption read, ‘This Christmas we are celebrating the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who go above and beyond to support their communities.’

‘The service, which will be broadcast in December, will look back on the last eighteen months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organisations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others.’

The concert will include volunteers, teachers, armed forces, emergency responders and those who work alongside Kate and William in their numerous foundations.

Royal fans were delighted with the news, one wrote, ‘This is such a wonderful idea … very much looking forward to it!😍’

And another said, ‘Wow, what an absolute joy! Something we can all look forward to, thank you!’

This Christmas will be a poignant one for many, including the royal family, as this will be their first Christmas at Sandringham without Prince Philip.

The Queen has also faced health scares this year, including a back sprain but promised the family that she is committed to continuing their Christmas tradition.