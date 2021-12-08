We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge will have even more reason to look forward to the New Year, as she will be marking a seriously significant milestone.

Christmas is a special time for families all over the world and The Firm has some pretty unique traditions. Despite huge sadness earlier this year with the loss of Prince Philip, the Queen is reportedly “totally committed” to hosting Christmas at Sandringham as usual.

Despite the fact that it is expected to be a difficult time for the family, they will certainly have something to look forward to in the New Year. On January 9th, Kate will celebrate her 40th birthday. While the royal mum is known for keeping a low profile during her birthdays, Prince William will undoubtedly have something special planned for the occasion.

Last year, the Duke of Cambridge made it a memorable day for her by surprising her with a tea party with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In 2012, it was revealed that Kate celebrated her 30th birthday with a “quiet gathering with family and friends”. A royal aide reportedly went on to add, “The dinner was held within private quarters at one of the properties situated by their home at Kensington Palace.”

Kate’s 40th birthday plans could be kept private again this year, though royal fans might just get another sneak peek on her big day. Traditionally in honour of major events, the palace often shares new or much-loved photos of the royals.

It’s possible that given how much of a milestone her 40th birthday will be for Kate Middleton, that the palace could release some new portraits of the Duchess.

Kate is the eldest of Carole and Michael Middleton’s three children, who also include Pippa and James Middleton, who recently tied the knot with Alizée Thevenet in a secret South of France ceremony. She’s known to be close to her parents and siblings and for her big day in January, it’s possible the Middletons and Royal Family could join forces to do something extra special.

And whilst Kate might not be keen to make a big deal out of her own birthday, she has previously admitted that she has a very sweet tradition for her children’s big days. Speaking on Dame Mary Berry’s BBC Christmas Special A Berry Royal Christmas, she explained that she bakes the children’s birthday cakes every year.

“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it,” the Duchess declared.