Kate Middleton was the sister Prince Harry never had but the royal rift has changed everything

    • Prince Harry used to think of Kate Middelton as ‘the sister’ he never had’ but that those days are now over, a royal expert says.

    Expert on the monarchy, Duncan Larcombe, said events like Kate’s 40th birthday show just how much things have changed between Harry, William and Kate since Harry and Meghan’s big exit from The Firm.

    There has been ongoing reports of rifts within the royal family, especially between Harry and his brother Prince William, since he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and gave their bombshell, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. 

    Speaking ahead of Kate’s milestone birthday this month, Duncan said, “It will be very interesting to see what messages Harry and Meghan send Kate. This is the problem, as the rift continues, as the war between the boys seems to show no sign of finishing, days like Kate’s 40th birthday milestone immediately become events that can be contrasted with how it used to be.”

    Speaking to OK! he continued to add, “Kate was, as Harry said, the sister he never had, and clearly that is not the case anymore.

    “There was a time when Harry would have been instrumental in any celebrations or any fun that the couple was having, but those days are long in the past.”

    Prince William has reportedly been very protective of his wife, since Meghan claimed in the Oprah interview that she was the one that made her cry. Duncan previously claimed that this was likely stopping the brothers from healing their rift.

    We could be set to see a change in their relationships, however, as Harry and Meghan are gearing up to make their big return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. After her Majesty ‘extended an olive branch’ by inviting them to the huge royal event in the summer.