Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to enjoy a much-deserved break from what has been described as mentally, physically and emotionally “demanding” role.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending half term with their kids and the break couldn’t be more deserved according to an expert.

Jennie Bond has claimed that their busy schedules can be “very tiring” and they want to have enough “downtime” with their children.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently believed to be enjoying their half-term break from Thomas’s Battersea School. And it’s not just the Queen’s great-grandchildren who are getting to relax this month. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also reportedly making the most of half term after a busy few weeks. Now royal expert Jennie Bond has suggested that in light of the extra responsibilities they’ve taken on recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton definitely deserve a break from their “demanding” royal lives.

Opening up to OK!, Jennie explained that whilst some think of members of The Firm as having huge “privilege”, royal life takes more of a toll than it might seem.

“People always say royal life is an incredible privilege but it’s also very demanding mentally, physically and emotionally,” she said. “There’s a lot of travel, working the room, a lot being polite and courteous, and inquiring and being curious and interested. It can be very tiring for them.”

Given the “demanding” side of being royal, Jennie shared her view that William and Kate really deserve a break and are eager to spend time with their three young kids.

She continued, “They do need to be allowed to have a break, and particularly as their kids are so young. Both of them are really hands-on parents and they want to be there for their kids. There is a conflict between their private life and having enough downtime with their children.”

The royal expert also reflected on just how much the Duke and Duchess have seen their workload increase. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepping back” as senior royals, the Cambridges have been playing an even bigger part in royal life. Some have even suggested that William and Kate are “taking the lead” in the Royal Family.

Jennie remarked on this increased level of responsibility as she claimed, “Kate and William have really stepped up while Harry and Meghan stepped down.”

“It’s been a heck of a lot of work for them, and with all of the senior royals getting struck down with Covid, they’re taking on more and more,” she added. “They’re all over the place.”

Whilst Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla tested positive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating, the Cambridges have been carrying out a range of important engagements. Last week William undertook a whirlwind one-day trip to the United Arab Emirates where he shared a cheeky picture. Meanwhile, Kate has recently replaced Prince Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

As they continue to balance their private and work lives, half term is likely giving William and Kate a welcome break from their demanding role as royals to spend with their children.