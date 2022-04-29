We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has been urged not to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations which kick off in June.

Prince Harry has been advised not to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a 4-day weekend bank holiday of events planned and members of the Firm are expected to join Her Majesty for the bumper celebrations including a concert at Buckingham Palace.

But while Prince Harry’s relationship between him and his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles is said to still be strained, his actual attendance hangs in the balance. Prince Harry and Meghan secretly met with the Queen ahead of the Invictus Games in Netherlands but it’s not yet confirmed whether he will attend between June 2nd -5th June.

Video of the Week

But Royal expert Richard Eden, who is Diary Expert at the Daily Mail has sent a warning to the Prince who stepped back as a senior working member of the Royal Family back in 2020 when he moved to LA with his wife Meghan Markle.

‘I really get the impression that Harry and Meghan are loving all the speculation about whether they’ll come for the Jubilee or not. What should be the wonderful celebrations of the Queen’s amazing long reign, instead it’s sort of become this saga or will-they-won’t-they-come? Who cares? Just stay away, honestly,’ he tells the Daily Mail’s royal talk show Palace Confidential.

“They want us to indulge in this speculation as long as possible,” he claimed.

If Prince Harry decides not to attend after being warned to ‘stay away’, he could watch it at home instead.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘fall out’ with the Royal Family was made public following their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. And despite attempts to put security in place ahead of future visits to the UK with his family – son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 10 months, Prince Harry claimed he feared for his safety.

Will he or won’t he attend? only time will tell…