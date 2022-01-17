Kate Middleton’s lifelong sacrifice for loving Prince William

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton wanted a ‘quiet life’ and would never have sought a career in the spotlight if she hadn’t fallen in love with Prince William, according to those close to her.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who just celebrated her 40th birthday and will one day be Queen Consort, but sources say it’s never something she wanted.

Kate and William met at the University of St Andrews, where their love story began. They married in 2011 in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey – and have begun taking the lead in The Firm, with Kate reportedly being careful not to upstage senior members, while still a ‘perfect advert for the monarchy.’

While she is flourishing in the role, insiders say Kate sacrificed a lot for her husband. Speaking to the Daily Mail they said, “There is no way Catherine would be doing anything in public life if she hadn’t fallen in love with William. She is very open about that.

“She doesn’t want to go to parties and would prefer to live the quiet life at home with her family. But she did fall in love with a prince and they have developed into a really good team.”

They continued, “They have worked hard together as a couple to create a balance [between their public and private lives] and whatever comes next, they are doing it from a place of stability.”

Another source revealed that she still has hurdles to overcome before becoming Queen, namely that she is a ‘natural introvert’.

Speaking to Hello! They said, “She’s taken her time and really done things in her own way. I think she would say herself that she wasn’t born to be a public figure. She’s a reserved person and she’s incredibly thoughtful, but she would never have sought a public role if it hadn’t been for the man that she married.”

They added that being in the public eye is ‘not something that she relishes doing, at all. She’s not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person, it’s ‘just not who she is’.