Lady Louise Windsor's sweet name for the Queen has been revealed and it's better than grandma!

The young royal, who turns 18 later this year, was close to her grandfather Prince Philip who died, aged 99 as the husband of the Queen.

And a fondness of her grandparents is shown in the way she chooses to give her grandma an alternative name to the regular grandma, and her choice is even more endearing.

The Express reports that the Queen’s youngest granddaughter has given her one of the sweetest royal nicknames. It writes, ‘Lady Louise, Prince Edward’s eldest child, calls the Queen “grandmama”.

It comes after it was revealed Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have an adorable name for Duchess Camilla.

It’s no secret that the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s daughter has a particularly close relationship with her ‘grandmama’ – they have previously watched the horse trials together as they share a love of horses.

Lady Louise Windsor doesn’t take part in royal engagements but she does enjoy carriage driving – a skill that her late grandfather taught her. And she recently paid tribute to Prince Philip by riding one of his carriages at the Royal Windsor Horse Show after she inherited two of his beloved Fell ponies.

And Lady Louise’s mother Sophie revealed the moment her daughter realised exactly who the Queen was – and it came as a big surprise.

Sophie Wessex told the BBC, “It happened a little while ago. It was much more of a shock to the system.

“It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, ‘Mummy, people keep telling me that grandma is the Queen’.”

“And I asked her, ‘Yes, how does that make you feel?’ And she said, ‘I don’t understand’.”

And Lady Louise’s sweet reaction to her grandmother being the Queen highlights the very foundations of their bond.

Sophie added, “I guess not everyone’s grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother”, the Countess of Wessex amitted in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Lady Louise Windsor is not a princess but her mother Sophie Wessex recently revealed her fears as she approaches adulthood.