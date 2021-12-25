We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle’s first ever Christmas present to Prince William was totally witty and hilarious.

Meghan Markle nailed the royal family’s cheap and cheerful Christmas gift exchange during her first Christmas with Prince Harry, the Queen and the most important members of The Firm.

It’s a royal family tradition to gather at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for the festive period and swap presents on Christmas Eve—and Meghan’s first ever gift to Prince William was revealed in Finding Freedom.

As part of the Queen’s special family get together at her Norfolk residence of Sandringham, she and her most beloved family members, including her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, gather to honour traditions that have been in place for decades.

The royals attend church on Christmas Day, enjoy a Christmas dinner served cold and exchange silly novelty gifts on Christmas Eve.

Sadly, the Queen cancelled her annual Sandringham celebrations due to the ongoing concern surrounding the pandemic, but it’s expected Her Majesty will carry out similar traditions during her 2021 Christmas at Windsor Castle.

During her first Christmas at Sandringham as Prince Harry’s then-fiancee in 2017, Meghan made sure to impress with her cheeky gift choice.

According to biography Finding Freedom, written about Harry and Meghan’s journey as a couple and their exit from royal life, the Duchess of Sussex’s purchase for Prince William went down a treat.

“Meghan’s biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family,” the book reads.

Making sure her gift to her future brother-in-law aligned with the royal way of doing things, Meghan gave William a spoon with the words ‘cereal killer’ etched into it.

“At least one of her gifts was a huge hit—a spoon for William that had ‘cereal killer’ embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil.”

Other funny presents given between the royals over the years include a ‘Grow Your Own Girlfriend’ kit given to then-single Prince Harry from Kate Middleton, plus a shower cap with ‘Ain’t Life a Bi*ch’ emblazoned onto it, given to the Queen by Harry.

Following Meghan’s royal Christmas debut, Prince Harry told the public that it had gone swimmingly.

During a guest editing role on Radio 4 days after that first Christmas, Harry announced, “She really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there.

“There’s always that family part of Christmas, there’s always that work element as well. And I think together we had an amazing time.”