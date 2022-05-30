The Queen’s heartbreaking wish that she could never have as monarch

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen once reportedly made a sad confession sparked by the “isolation” brought by living a life of duty.

The Queen once made the heartbreaking confession that she wished with “all her heart” to mix with people freely.

According to a royal expert, Her Majesty has faced a life tinged with “isolation and loneliness” because of her commitment to duty.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle paid respects to Texas school shooting victims as she visited the Uvalde memorial.

Her Majesty is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne. To mark the event, Brits will enjoy an extra bank holiday on the anniversary of her coronation.

According to writer Andrew Morton’s recent book, the Queen is recognised for her dedication to her people, and she reportedly confessed that she would have liked to “mix” with them as part of her daily life in a sad admission.

Andrew claimed, “She’s lived with those four letters, duty, throughout her life. She’s also tried to make some sense of what she’s had to do – the isolation and the loneliness of the job.”

Video of the Week

During a conversation with Billy Graham, the famous American preacher, Her Majesty was reportedly asked, “Wouldn’t you like to mix with the people?”

They were staring out the window of Buckingham Palace, as the Queen sombrely replied, “With all my heart.”

Traditional meetings aren’t necessarily what the Queen prefers, as Andrew pointed out, “She’s a matriarch to the nation but she’s also distant as well.”

While Her Majesty wishes to mingle with Brits even more, she will be celebrated over four days of huge events next week to honour her Platinum Jubilee.

While she is predicted to “pace herself” with her attendance at the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen is expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade, with Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other key members of The Firm to join her for the iconic moment.