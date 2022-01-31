We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is expected to be replaced by Duchess Camilla after reports she is to be handed a key royal role.

Meghan Markle previously held the patron of the National Theatre and this is due to be passed onto Duchess Camilla.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped back as a working royal in 2020 and with it, her official roles were returned to the Queen.

Meghan Markle is due to be replaced by Duchess Camilla who is likely to take on a key royal role that was previously held by the Duchess of Sussex.

The move comes almost two years after Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back as senior working royals, in order to set up a new life for themselves in the US.

The Duchess of Cornwall is set to become a royal patron of the theatre and will take on the role, replacing Meghan Markle as the figurehead, according to The Times.

It’s understood that the Queen will hand Camilla, 74, the important role in the coming months on what is her Platinum Jubilee year.

Meghan was originally gifted the role in 2019 and a source close to Camilla claimed she was “pretty miffed” to have lost out on the role to the former Suits star.

But Meghan, who is thought to have attended one event when she visited the National Theatre in 2019, was stripped of the royal patronage last year when the Sussexes announced they would not return to royal life.

The source added, “She really wanted it. She was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan, and will be all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it the first time around.”

It’s no secret that Duchess Camilla is a huge fan of the theatre and champion of literature and drama, having set up The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room from the home she shares with Prince Charles in which she introduces her recommended books and authors to her fans via an Instagram book club.

Reports have claimed Camilla would use her patronage to support the struggling industry, which was hit badly by the pandemic.

Duchess Camilla gave a speech at the 2020 Olivier Awards in which she declared, “I believe in theatre. It’s the cornerstone of a fertile cultural life, a forum for debate, and a powerful means of building community.

Perhaps more importantly those of us who believe in the theatre also believe in its resilience.

Since lockdown has lifted, many theatres have returned with performances across the country.