Royal experts think that Princess Eugenie hinted at her son's name on her wedding day way back in 2018.

Princess Eugenie is thought to have hinted at her son’s name on her wedding day, years before he was even born.

The newborn baby is called August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, named after various royal relatives.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first son earlier this month and she finally confirmed the royal baby’s name at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram to share a gorgeous first look at the newborn’s face, Eugenie revealed his name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Of course the name Philip was given after Princess Eugenie’s grandfather Prince Philip, who is currently unwell in hospital.

Meanwhile Hawke is in honour of Rev. Edward Hawke, one of Jack Brooksbank’s ancestors.

After Eugenie and Jack confirmed the little boy’s first name is August, it’s been noted that the couple may have had their heart set on the unusual baby name since their wedding day in October 2018.

On the big day, the couple posed for a wedding photo in front of a portrait of Queen Victoria’s consort, Prince Albert.

Prince Albert’s middle name was Augustus – so maybe the snap in front of his image was a hint of Eugenie’s future baby name plans.

Prince Albert’s full name was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel and he is baby August’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. An adorable link.

Princess Eugenie gave a nod to Prince Philip and Prince Albert as well as her father Prince Andrew when she confirmed August’s name on Instagram.

‘On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy.

‘He is named after his great grandfather, and both his great x5 grandfathers.’