Princess Eugenie celebrates ‘dear’ Meghan’s birthday with special gift

Meghan Markle turned 40 on Wednesday and Princess Eugenie made sure to mark her special day with a touching gift to the Duchess.

Eugenie marked the special day by volunteering 40 minutes of mentoring to help women re-enter the workforce as part of Meghan’s new project to help women left without work after the pandemic.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to publicly share her heartfelt birthday gesture to her “dear” Meghan.

She wrote on her Instagram story, “To celebrate dear Meghan’s 40th birthday I’m contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women reeentering the workforce.

“In the past two years, tens of millions of women around the world have departed the workforce.

“If you can, please join me and commit 40 minutes to community, service or mentorship.”

Meghan announced that she was launching her 40×40 project in honour of her 40th birthday, making her first appearance since the birth of baby Lilibet.

The global initiative aims to encourage people all around the world to pledge 40 minutes of their time to help women return to work following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on female careers.

The new project was unveiled on the Archewell website with a hilarious video featuring actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy, with Prince Harry spotted juggling in the background.

Speaking on the importance of her efforts, Meghan explained, “‘I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce.”