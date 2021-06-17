We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have shared the first picture of their baby daughter Lilibet with the Royal Family and keep them up-to-date in this unexpected way.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly already shared the first picture of their new baby with the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first daughter earlier this month, naming her Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana after the Queen and Princess Diana. This was a very special tribute and the Queen has received a similarly sentimental gift from a number of her great-granddaughters, with many of them bearing the middle name ‘Elizabeth’ in her honour.

Little Lilibet is currently eighth in the royal line of succession as the daughter of Prince Harry, who could still be king one day. The Sussexes are understood to be enjoying these early weeks as a family of four at their new LA home.

It’s here that Harry and Meghan have settled since they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal Family last year.

Unfortunately, this geographical distance and the Covid-19 pandemic has meant it’s sadly been quite some time since the Sussexes reunited with the Royal Family in-person. However, it seems that the royals were still amongst the first to see newborn Lilibet.

According to ET, Harry and Meghan shared a photograph of their little girl over text with family members shortly after her birth on June 4.

The publication claims that the picture was shared on the Royal Family’s Whatsapp group, which extended family members reportedly often use to stay in touch.

If this is correct, then it’s wonderful to think that despite recent rumours of tension between the Sussexes and The Firm following Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, their bond remains close.

This comes as it was reported that Prince Harry made a sweet gesture to Kate Middleton following Lilibet’s birth, texting to let her know of her new niece’s arrival.

Though delighted by Harry and Meghan’s baby news, royal fans are still hoping to see the first official picture of Lilibet.

Video of the Week

The Sussexes previously introduced Archie to the world at Windsor Castle, just three days after he was born. However, at this time Harry and Meghan were both still senior working royals. Now living away from the royal spotlight, they may prefer to take a more private approach with their daughter.

Despite this, it’s thought likely that, just as they post cute pictures of Archie on their Archewell website, one day in the future the couple will share a photograph of Lilibet.