Meghan Markle made her first video appearance since the birth of baby Lillibet to mark her 40th birthday and Prince Harry made a hilarious cameo.

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday by launching a brand new ‘40×40’ campaign to support women returning to work after the pandemic.

It was her first video appearance since she and Prince Harry welcomed baby Lilibet in June.

Meghan marked her milestone 40th birthday with a special video posted to the couple’s Archewell website.

This is Meghan’s first appearance since going on maternity leave, following the birth of her and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June.

Meghan was joined by actress Melissa McCarthy in a video posted to Harry and Meghan’s Archewell site. The video saw the pair discuss her new campaign, ’40×40′ which is encouraging viewers to take part in 40 minutes of mentorship, to help women return to the workforce following the pandemic.

This is one of the many businesses and charitable ventures the couple have launched, since stepping back as senior royals, including their multi-million dollar Netflix deal, and the compassion campaign.

Royal fans were left delighted as Prince Harry made a surprising cameo in the clip. He stole the show after he was spotted juggling outside one of the windows.

Melissa McCarthy burst out laughing when she spotted the Prince showing off his hidden talent. At first, Meghan was confused as to what was funny, but quickly joined in with the laughter when she spotted her husband out of the window.

One viewer took to Twitter and said, “Prince Harry juggling in the background of a video Meghan is making just made my day.”

Another wrote, “PrinceHarry juggling is a mood 😭💙. “

Speaking on what drove her to start the 40×40 mentorship program, she said, “In the past two years, and in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of millions of women around the world have left the workforce, including over two million women in the U.S.”

She continued, “I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce.”

She has called for viewers and friends to join her and pledge just 40 minutes of their time, to help and offer mentorship.