Meghan Markle once revealed the skincare secret behind her gorgeously ‘sculpted’ features and bone structure—and you can do it at home.

Meghan shared the step in her beauty regime that makes her face look “way more sculpted” in an interview before she met Prince Harry.

The Duchess revealed that professional facial massages combined with at-home face exercises is her secret.

Meghan Markle’s £619.97 beauty routine has been revealed as the most expensive royal skincare routine. But her flawless, youthful-looking complexion and prominent bone structure could be down to one particular DIY beauty step.

Taking to the beauty stands, Meghan chatted about her luxurious skincare routine long before marrying Prince Harry and returning to America to welcome her second child, Lilibet-Diana.

Speaking to Birchbox in 2014, Meg said, “As I’m getting older, my approach to ageing is quite different.”

Crediting aesthetician Nicola Joss for giving her the knowledge to achieve her tone jawline, she added, “I do facial exercises from one of my favourite aestheticians, Nicola Joss, who basically has you sculpt your face from the inside out.

“I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted.”

Importantly, this safe and simple option is far more practical and accessible than paying for regular visits to a doctor for dermal fillers, and the visible results speak for themselves, according to the Duchess.

Her routine has been praised by Vera Clinic expert dermatologist Mehmet Göker, who noted, “The Nichola Joss facial, on the other end of the price scale at £350, is a fantastic way of honing your facial muscles, and reducing water retention and face puffiness. However, at that price tag it isn’t accessible for many; you can do the face massage techniques on yourself though!”

Mehmet added, “Although face massage is thought of as a gimmick by some, it can actually have huge benefits on the appearance of your skin and facial structure. Facial massage increases blood flow to the face, which stimulates the production of collagen, which in turn gives you a healthy, natural glow and a more visibly youthful complexion.

“Furthermore, it can help products such as cream or serums absorb into the skin more easily, increasing their effectiveness.”

Meghan’s beauty expertise are reportedly blossoming into an empire cosmetic line, as the Duchess made numerous visits to Guthy-Renker co-founder Bill Guthy’s California home.

While fans wait for an official beauty announcement, Meghan Markle’s natural-looking makeup is something many want to try at home, and the Duchess is known for using affordable products like her favourite drugstore mascara.